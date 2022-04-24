Cargo ship stops in Funchal to change crew

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The cargo ship ‘Sakizaya Integrity’ will stop in Funchal to change crew.

According to Diario Notícias, the change of crew, outside 3NM, will take place tomorrow, between 7:00 am and 8:00 am.

The ship is empty, without cargo.

From Diário Notícias

