Cargo ship stops in Funchal to change crew

Cargo ship stops in Funchal to change crewTobi Hughes·24th April 2022Madeira News The cargo ship 'Sakizaya Integrity' will stop in Funchal to change crew. According to Diario Notícias, the change of crew, outside 3NM, will take place tomorrow, between 7:00 am and 8:00 am. The ship is empty, without cargo. From Diário Notícias