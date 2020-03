Queen Margaret II ordered the end of travel abroad and citizens who are abroad must urgently return to Denmark.

The measure has already led to the cancellation of the charter operation for Porto Santo, losing about 150 tourists per week and almost a thousand guests by the end of May.

This Sunday a plane is expected on the island to take back the hundred Danes who are still in Porto Santo.

The second flight from Copenhagen is no longer taking place.

From RTP Madeira