This is going to change everything for anyone coming to Madeira. No time table of Quarantine has been mentioned,

“Any passenger disembarking in Madeira and Porto Santo is in quarantine or compulsory social isolation. This is an ethical imperative for the Region, ”said Miguel Albuquerque, at a press conference that took place this morning at Quinta Vigia. The measure takes effect from midnight today.

This mandatory quarantine arises as the Regional Government awaits authorization from the Republic to cease flights at the airports of Madeira and Porto Santo.

Miguel Albuquerque also said that other measures will be taken to avoid contamination, which are included in the declaration of the state of alert. Security forces will oversee:

– Reduce the capacity of establishments

– Prohibit consumption outside establishments

– Reduced hours

– Temporary closure of game rooms

– Reduce public transport capacity

– Police authority can order the immediate closure of establishments that do not comply with these measures

Access to Porto Santo will be limited to residents.

Tobi Hughes

38 Responses

  1. Clifford Reply

    I can appreciate the need for this change of position but this surely means that anyone planning to come to Island for a holiday will need to consider things carefully. Residents returning will suffer inconvenience but holiday makers are in a totally different position as I see it unless I am missing something

    • Tobi Hughes Reply

      Correct, it’s not worth coming on holiday unless you just stay in your hotel room. I guess they hope people cancel, cause how will hotels deal with feeding everyone, will they all be together or food in their rooms, lots of questions….

  3. Pauline Reply

    Thanks i been here a week and due to go home next Saturday glad you’re keeping us informed.

  4. Hadley Reply

    Yes if you arrive after midnight tonight you will be quarantined.

    Anyone who has a holiday booked here (or anywhere for that matter) would be well advised to cancel and best plan how they and their loved ones are going to to best get through the next few months in the best way as possible.

    The way things are going tourism is going to be decimated soon anyway, so at least this gives the Madeiran people a chance of avoid the scenes we’re seeing in Italy (with worse yet to come) that is going to spread across the mainland.

  5. June Reply

    We are supposed to be flying in on Monday morning. We’ve heard nothing from our tour operator. Do I pack my case or not?

    • Hadley Reply

      If you did June then you’d likely be confined to a hotel room (or worse) all week and then have the worry as to whether or not your return flight will be landing here to take you back home.

      Stay put I say and rebook when all this is over

  6. Kevin Robert Sedgwick Reply

    Same here June. Nothing been posted by the airline and not sure how long the supposed quarantine is meant to last???

  7. Junr Reply

    We’re only coming for a week!! We were so looking forward to coming back to you’re lovely island. I better get on to TUI now.

  8. Joyce Clement-evans Reply

    We are due in on Monday too but no news from Jet2.com about cancelling flights so very strange situation to be in. We have made decision to cancel.

  9. Russell Rimmer Reply

    So herein lies the problem. Unless the Foreign office warn against travel to Madeira, or if your holiday/flight isn’t cancelled by the operators, you will lose your money if ‘You’ decide not to travel ?… Catch 22.

  10. Thomas Wald Reply

    Well, i have a flight on thursday. Unless the flight is canceled i have no way to refund the trip (without paying insane fees for cancelation) so i will fly. Was looking to travel and look for apartments, few days of quarantine will not hurt. They can’t just shut down everything on short notice and expect people to be happy about losing a lot of money and planned vacation time….

    • Charles Robert Watson Reply

      Please don’t over dramatise this. Some airlines are already offering a free change to your tickets. But you must let them make the first move. They will.

  11. Seváztian Soffia Otárola Reply

    This measure will remain in effect until March 31, 2020 (meaning mandatory quarantine to be in effect until April 14, 2020 for all passengers arriving on the last day of the period).

  12. ROBERT PATERSON Reply

    Good reporting Tobi. Glad that someone is on the ground to keep travellers up to date. Other news channels are a few hours behind.

  13. Aneta D Falkiewicz Reply

    Same me… three ladies supposed to come on Friday. Now we see we have to wait until Jet2 will response that new law and Porto Santo allow to cancel our bookings. Sad but necessary!!

    Take care all people there !

  14. Richard Yeomans Reply

    For the strategy to work the Island would have to be closed down for at least 12 months or until a vaccine is produced.
    The affect on the economy will be disastrous.

    • Charles Robert Watson Reply

      Quite right but rising from the ashes Madeira will be seen as the best, safest and most beautiful destination. Its government cares. It has been decisive in its actions. But it is going to be so tough on the workers here.

  15. Major Reply

    We are as we speak still on the phone to Jet2 waiting for them to answer, we are booked to fly into Maderia tomorrow?? Sunday LS389.
    No information available

  16. June Reply

    Cases here in Uk have gone up by 43% and deaths doubled. Why does your government say it’s ok for Uk citizens to still fly in to you. It would be better for us if you banned flights from Uk too as you have done other counties. I could then get my over £1000 holiday costs back. I really don’t understand the rationale of still accepting flights from Uk only to put us in quarantine. The only thing I can do is continue to pack and wait for news.

  17. phil storer Reply

    I cancelled my Monday flight last night and rebooked. Jet2 will not refund. If flights are stopped travellers could also be stranded on the Island.

  18. Meil M Reply

    I think travel advice from the Govt Foreign Office will be updated today in view of the latest quarantine announcement.
    For example, travel to Malta is now NOT advised in view of its 14 day quarantine period; Jet-2 flights to Spain have also turned back. Any planned travel for 14-15 March will be in limbo unfortunately until official advice is given.

  20. Ange Reply

    I’m Curious how this quarantine will work? There is a place they will take people abs keep them or they are just telling people to stay inside their accommodation? How are they going to police that? I mean what’s to stop people leaving their rental places (not everyone stays in hotels) and just going out anyway? Who will pay for this quarantine? Seems more sensible to just ban people from entering at all unless they have an urgent reason to be here because surely it’s going to get expensive if they have to put everyone in quarantine ….

  21. Hartmut Reply

    Just take a tent and or have walks in beautiful nature, probably keep distance of too many people, nobody can control, no judje, no case, no crime, no panic, simply be careful as you would be at home,
    Imagine in every other situation all “people” would follow strictly all rules, there would be no corruption in the most corrupted country in Europe, “paradise”, best island destination
    Take it more easy

  22. Maggie say Reply

    My question is, I arrived on Thursday 12 March, have been walking around freely ever since. Will I be allowed to continue to do this until my flight home with BA on 22 March?

  23. Major Reply

    Just got off the phone with jet2 after hanging on for 53 minutes. Jet2 know nothing of the quarantine situation in Madeira they are following guideline from FCO. So flights at this point in time are still going to fly ??

  24. Maggie Say Reply

    We arrived in Madeira on 12 March and since then have been walking freely around, I am hopefully assuming we will be allowed to continue doing this until Sunday 22 March when we should be flying back to the UK by British Airways.

  25. June Reply

    Hi. Just spoken to TUI. They were unaware of Madeira’s position. I sent them the link to your website and the operator read it and has sent it to senior management who are meeting at 4.00pm and will update their website after this time.

  26. Thomas Wald Reply

    Just talked to Condor Airlines, they are confirming that no flights have been canceled, same with my booking company, they assured that nothing unusual was reported anywhere and no information is available so all tours will be happening as usual here (from Germany).

