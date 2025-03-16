IPMA raises the sea agitation warning to red for the North coast of Madeira and Porto Santo

Waves could reach 16 meters high on Monday.

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has just issued a red warning for maritime agitation on the north coast of Madeira and Porto Santo.

The national meteorological service had already issued an orange warning for the Region, and has now raised it to red, corresponding to an extreme risk meteorological situation.

The red warning will be in effect between 6 am and 3 pm on Monday, March 17, with waves from the Northwest measuring 7 to 8.5 meters, which could reach a maximum height of 16 meters.

The weather in Madeira is being affected by the passage of depression Lourence, with several warnings already in force for the archipelago.

The bad weather also threatens to affect airport operations, having already led to 3 flights being diverted.

