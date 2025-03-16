BVM went out to rescue two tourists last night at Pico do Areeiro

The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters (BVM) went out yesterday, after 8pm, to rescue two young tourists at Pico do Areeiro. They arrived at the scene, with a mountain rescue team of 11 members, at 10pm. The young people were lost at Rocha do Sargento.

According to what the newspaper found out, the boys, whose age could not be determined, were taken to the road by the BVM corporation’s mountain rescue team, from where they refused to be taken to the hospital.

They were uninjured and the case was handed over to the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN).

From Jornal Madeira

