All about Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for entry into the UK

From April, the UK will implement the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), a measure that will affect travellers. For EU citizens, this requirement will come into force within two months.

Who needs to obtain an ETA?

EU citizens: Portuguese and other EU citizens travelling to the UK as tourists, for business or for short-term visits

Other visa-exempt countries: Citizens of countries such as the USA, Canada, Australia, Japan and others who also do not require a visa for short-term visits.

However, there are exceptions. It will not be necessary to obtain an ETA if the passenger:

Hold a valid British visa.

Have permission to reside or work in the UK.

For a British or Irish citizen.

How does the process work?

1. Online application: The ETA must be applied for through an online application, available on the official UK government website.

2. Required data: You will need to provide personal information (such as name, date of birth, passport) and travel details.

3. Fee: The application has a cost, which is paid online at the time of submission.

4. Validation: Most requests are approved within a few minutes, but in some cases it can take up to 72 hours.

5. Validity: The ETA is valid for 2 years or until the passport expires, allowing multiple entries into the UK during that period.

The apps – for iPhone and Android – are faster, with processing times of 10 minutes. Make sure you order through official channels rather than through third-party sites, which may charge additional fees and are less likely to handle your data securely.

You will need to upload a photo of your passport, scan and photograph yourself while applying, upload the photo and answer several questions about your plans. The online application process takes about 20 minutes and must be completed in one go, with no option to save.

When is it necessary to apply for an ETA?

– Air travel: From 8 April, all travellers who do not require a visa to the UK (including EU citizens, such as the Portuguese) must obtain an ETA before boarding a flight to the country.

– Land or sea travel: The ETA will also be mandatory for those entering the UK by other means, but the UK government may implement gradual phases for these cases.

What happens if I don’t have an ETA?

Without an ETA, travelers will not be able to board their flight or be allowed to enter the UK. Therefore, it is essential to apply for authorization in advance.

How much does an ETA cost?

The cost of an ETA is £10 per person. This amount is paid online at the time of application.

What are the advantages of ETA?

– Agility: The process is fast and completely online.

– Security: Allows the UK to better control who enters the country.

– Ease: Once approved, the ETA is valid for 2 years, allowing multiple entries without having to repeat the process.

Steps to apply for ETA:

1. Go to the official UK government website .

2. Fill out the form with your personal details and passport information.

3. Pay the £10 fee

4. Wait for approval, which is usually instant or can take up to 72 hours.

5. Keep your ETA number safe, as it may be requested upon boarding or at the border.

Important tips:

– Advance notice: Request your ETA a few days in advance to avoid last-minute problems.

– Valid passport: Make sure your passport is valid as the ETA is linked to the document number.

Frequent travel: If you travel regularly to the UK, the ETA makes the process easier as it is valid for 2 years.

