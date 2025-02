A Portuguese national, aged around 50, claimed to have been attacked by a seal while swimming at Cais do Sardinha, in Caniçal.

The alert was given by a guide, and a SANAS-Madeira lifeboat assigned to the Santa Cruz Lifeguard Station was mobilized to the location.

The boat’s team assisted the man, as there was a doctor on board, and transported him to the Dreams Resort Marina where an ambulance from the Machico Municipal Fire Department was waiting.

The individual had a bleeding wound.

From Diário Notícias

