Three years and 100 million euros later, the Savoy Residence Monumentalis is complete. Victor de Sousa, CEO of AFA Real Estate, which promotes and markets the Savoy Residence projects, went on a guided tour, detailing every detail, which surprised us at every step. A new world, for a mid/high segment, with the ‘Savoy’ seal, which in itself is a guarantee of success.

Photos Joana Sousa.

Like this: Like Loading...