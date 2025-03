The wind is giving a tough time to aircraft this morning which are unable to land.

A lisbon Ryanair flight has managed to land, while the Ryanair Porto flught us diverting.

The wind is expected to be better as the day goes on, and showers should be less frequent, especially on the South coast.

No cancelled trips from the Ferry Lobo Marinho, but this could happen tomorrow , as the swell is expected to be worse.

