The injured from the landslide are not serious and the daughter will be discharged today.

In the conference room of Hospital Nélio Mendonça, the head of today’s emergency team, Rita Vieira, accompanied by psychologist Isabel Teixeira, said that the two injured in the landslide in the Vitória area, in Funchal, are of little severity.

Rita Vieira informed that, at 3:00 pm, a 35-year-old woman was admitted, the daughter, who has minor injuries and should even be discharged today.

In turn, at 16:25, the 58-year-old man was admitted, who “is fine” with an arm injury, which “is not very serious and does not require great care”. However, you will remain under observation until tomorrow.

At this conference of the board of directors of SESARAM, the death of a 59-year-old woman, mother and wife of the others injured, was also confirmed, and it was mentioned that psychological support is being provided to the two surviving victims, as well as their relatives.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...