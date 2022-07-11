Fire between Calheta and Ponta do Sol mobilizes firefighters and helicopter

Two fire brigades have been fighting a forest fire since last night in the Rochão area, which forms the ‘border’ between Pontal do Sol and Calheta.

Because it is an area of ​​difficult access, and although the Volunteer Firefighters of Calheta and the Volunteer Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol (these with two vehicles and seven firefighters) have resources on the ground, it was necessary to mobilize the Civil Protection helicopter this morning.

The aerial helicopter will discharge water over the fire zone which, at this time, will be under control, although, we reinforce, in an area of ​​difficult access.

