The appearance of two positive cases in a school in Ribeira Brava is making some parents apprehensive, especially because of what they consider to be less than assertive responses.

The case began to unfold this week, when two children reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. The next day, a guardian, who prefers to remain anonymous, refers to JM, the school will have informed the parents that they will have to stay in prophylactic isolation with their children for 15 days.

Surprised and upset, the parents will have contacted the health center to find out when they will be tested, but without having concrete answers.

To Jornal Madeira, a mother of other students explained that it has been indicated that the case is being studied and that the guardians must wait for new contacts. However, this source considers that it would be prudent to test, as soon as possible, the classes, parents and employees.

On the other hand, the same person in charge of education also mentions, the parents of the infected children work in a poncha bar, an establishment that remains in operation.

