In the last 24 hours, Madeira registered 14 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2, and 13 people were also reported as recovered.

The epidemiological report of the Regional Directorate of Health thus counts a total of 9,762 confirmed cases of covid-19 to date. “These are 5 imported cases (3 from the United Kingdom and 2 from Spain) and 9 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing”, he highlights.

So far, there are 9,585 recovered cases, 73 deaths associated with covid-19 and 104 active cases, “of which 30 are imported cases and 74 are of local transmission”, stresses the DRS. “Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 2 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (1 in Polyvalent Units and 1 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 22 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.