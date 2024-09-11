Motorcyclist dies in collision with car

Regional Road 102, between Camacha and Santo da Serra, is closed.

A motorcyclist, aged around 50, did not survive his injuries in a collision anout 40 mins ago involving a car on the Regional Road 102, between Camacha and Santo da Serra, near the ‘Katespero’ restaurant.

Information about what happened is still scarce, but according to what was determined, there are two more injured people.

One of them, the occupant of the motorcycle, between 40 and 50 years old, has serious injuries.

The other victim, an occupant of the vehicle, apparently has minor injuries.

According to what was possible to ascertain, the motorcyclist was thrown and ended up crashing into the car’s windshield.

The Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR), two ambulances and a rescuer from the Santa Cruz Firefighters are on site.

