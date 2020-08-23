In 2018 Safe Communities Portugal participated in a Civil Protection exercise in Castelo Branco, meeting many emergency personnel, including INEM first responders.

In discussing the challenges they faced in dealing with foreigners who were victims of serious accidents, such as road accidents, they mentioned the lack of immediate information concerning the person’s, allergies, medication and known illness.

The idea of an emergency medical card was borne.

Safe Communities then met with the GNR, PSP and INEM and a card was designed to provide this vital information.

The Emergency Card does not replace any official identification documents, but is intended to serve as an additional source of information useful to the emergency services at an accident scene. It also contains the citizens’ countries of origin, whom it may be necessary to establish direct contact, with the help of embassies.

