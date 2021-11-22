Comments and Emails – 1 Question About Utente Number

Thank you for all the comments and emails I have been receiving, I’m ploughing through them as quick as I can today, and have replied to 83 emails that have come in today alone.

Most of your questions I have managed to answer, and some I have added to a list to send to Dorita Mendonça which I will be doing later, and hopefully will have answers tomorrow.

A big thanks to everyone that has brought me a coffee, those of you that have brought me 3 or more coffees I have emailed you a PDF of all my favourite places to eat and drink on the island.

This covers the North Coast, Funchal, South West and the South East, with over 50 places to check out. If you have not received this then please send me your email, as not all emails show when you buy coffee.

No Utente Number

It seems there are many of you who are not residents but visit the island a lot or have property here, and with the covid ended up having your vaccines here. You are unable to get the digital certificate as you don’t have a Utente Number. If this is affecting you, can you send me an email, with the Subject Utente Number, so I can get an idea of how many people this is affecting, and to see if Dorita can speak to someone at Sesaram to sort this out? Send the email again to madeiraislandnews@gmail.com

