Comments and Emails – 1 Question About Utente Number

Thank you for all the comments and emails I have been receiving, I’m ploughing through them as quick as I can today, and have replied to 83 emails that have come in today alone.

Most of your questions I have managed to answer, and some I have added to a list to send to Dorita Mendonça which I will be doing later, and hopefully will have answers tomorrow.

A big thanks to everyone that has brought me a coffee, those of you that have brought me 3 or more coffees I have emailed you a PDF of all my favourite places to eat and drink on the island.

This covers the North Coast, Funchal, South West and the South East, with over 50 places to check out. If you have not received this then please send me your email, as not all emails show when you buy coffee.

No Utente Number

It seems there are many of you who are not residents but visit the island a lot or have property here, and with the covid ended up having your vaccines here. You are unable to get the digital certificate as you don’t have a Utente Number. If this is affecting you, can you send me an email, with the Subject Utente Number, so I can get an idea of how many people this is affecting, and to see if Dorita can speak to someone at Sesaram to sort this out? Send the email again to madeiraislandnews@gmail.com

  1. We had this problem last Friday and spoke to our local health centre, they printed one out and when we informed them the QR code didnt work they told us not to worry it was an official document. As ever if you are resident you can apply in person for the number but it takes a couple of months. There are several people here in Porto Santo with the same issue that i have spoken to

  2. I am a resident here and have all my paperwork and both vaccines, however I have tried to get my digital passport to no avail, where do I go to clear this up, if I go to techno polo they probably will send to nazare my local medical centre (where I had to register) and they will probably send me some where else and that in turn will probably send somewhere else, I know already I am going to end up going in circles

