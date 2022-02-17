Another important Alert Non-Habitual Resident (NHR)

SECOND ALERT – NHR

So far, I have had four contacts from people whose accountants or solicitors advised them not to apply for NHR. They have lost tens of thousands of euros in additional tax – one person alone, by not applying, would be due an additional €95,000. tax – there is still time, in that case. There are categorically NO DISADVANTAGES of NHR. And, in your tax return, you do anyway have the option not to use it. Whatever anyone says, not applying could become a very expensive own goal.

If you arrived in 2021, you may be running up against the March 31 deadline. This is fast approaching.

Although the date your NIF was registered is the significant date for NHR, there is nothing to prevent that registration being backdated to your arrival date.

Don’t risk it

1. If your address with Finanças is not yet registered to Portugal, do so now. You may try the method outlined below. If you have not got online access to portaldasfinancas.gov.pt, do so now. You will need that access for (1) above.

To register for online access.

Go to the portal. On the top right is a blue button with white text. Click that. Answer the following questions. Within a week or two you should receive your passwords, and these will be posted to the address held by Finanças. However, you may need to change that first.

To change your NIF address

If you do not have access to that address, before doing that, go to your local Finanças or Loja do cidadão to arrange your address change – then apply.

To apply for NHR

When you have online access and a Portuguese address, login to the portal. Then follow the link. You need to put in the start/end year – remember that 10years from any year is that year plus 9. Hence NHR commencing, say, 2023 will end 2032. UK in Portuguese is Reino Unido.

Important! There is a box for a NIF. Leave it blank! It is only for the NIF of your representative if you are using one!

https://sitfiscal.portaldasfinancas.gov.pt/dados/residentenaohabitual

Deferido is accepted, Indeferido is rejected. A common reason for rejection is entering the wrong year 2021 instead of 2022, or 2022 instead of 2021. Don’t worry – this is not a black mark against you. Just alter the date and try again.

How to check your NHR status.

You will not receive a letter.

Log into portaldasfinancas.gov.pt, as usual. Then follow the link. This will take you to your personal details page, with your NHR situation noted at the bottom. It may, of course, take a little while to update.

https://www.portaldasfinancas.gov.pt/pt/main.jsp?body=/external/sgrcsitcad/jsp/sitcadDadosGerais.do

IF you have any more questions I do have some basic knowledge ofthe system – so feel free to pm me. I do not charge a fee.

