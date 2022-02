Just an early warning for anyone travelling the next few days through to Monday, looking at wind guru there could well be some disruption at Madeira Airport, the wind gusts will be well above the limit to land.

Looking also at the wind direction this makes for cross winds, which makes it more difficult.

So be prepared for some delays, diverted flights ect.

I will keep the situation updated here over the next days let’s hope it won’t be as bad as it looks.

Main photo from madeirasporting.com

Like this: Like Loading...