The sanitary fence applied to the parish of Câmara de Lobos should put in mandatory isolation, without the possibility of circulating and leaving its limits more than 18 thousand people, according to the data from the 2011 Census, which will naturally be out of date.

Thus, according to the determination of the Regional Government announced this afternoon because of the high risk of contagion by covid-19 in the community and in the Region, “the circulation and permanence of people on the public road” is prohibited in the ‘parish-mother’ and central of the Municipality of Câmara de Lobos, except for necessary and urgent trips.

Exceptions include “the sale and purchase of food and pharmaceutical goods; access to health care units; access to the workplace, located in the parish of Câmara de Lobos; assistance to care for the elderly, minors, dependents and especially vulnerable people ”, stresses the Government’s resolution.

As of midnight today, “all public services, whether national, regional or Municipal “and also” commercial establishments, except those in the food sector, pharmacies, banks, fuel filling stations and others that may be specified in a Government Council resolution “, he guarantees.

It should also be noted that “as long as the Sanitary Fence runs through the parish of Câmara de Lobos, travel by road to and from the parish is prohibited, except travel by health professionals, security forces and services and relief services; return to the usual place of residence; to supply the food and pharmaceutical trade, fuels and other essential goods; and justified by urgent reasons, duly justified ”.

From Diário Notícias