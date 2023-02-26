English tourists rescued in Faial

Three English tourists were rescued yesterday afternoon by the Regional Civil Protection Service helicopter after being lost in Fajã da Nogueira, in the Faial area.

As JM found out from a source from the Volunteer Fire Department of Santana, the three individuals got lost when they were practicing canyoning, having called the rescue crews around 1:15 pm.

Thus, in addition to the fire brigade, the Forestry Police and the Civil Protection air force went to the location.

It was precisely the latter that managed to reach the tourists, who, according to reports, are in good health.

The tourists lost their way on the way back after they had finished canyoning.

