English tourists rescued in Faial

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Three English tourists were rescued yesterday afternoon by the Regional Civil Protection Service helicopter after being lost in Fajã da Nogueira, in the Faial area.

As JM found out from a source from the Volunteer Fire Department of Santana, the three individuals got lost when they were practicing canyoning, having called the rescue crews around 1:15 pm.

Thus, in addition to the fire brigade, the Forestry Police and the Civil Protection air force went to the location.

It was precisely the latter that managed to reach the tourists, who, according to reports, are in good health.

The tourists lost their way on the way back after they had finished canyoning.

See the SRPC helicopter in action in the video available at the following link: https://youtube.com/shorts/WzuuWeaAN5g?feature=share

From Jornal Madeira

Previous ArticleAlbuquerque says TAP is a total disaster
Next ArticleLORRY OVERTURNED WHEN TRYING TO AVOID A SMALL LANDSLIDE IN FAIAL
Tobi Hughes

5 Responses

  1. Don’t you think it’s time these people should have insurance or pay a standard fee to be rescued? It seems to be happening a lot these days and using up a lot of resources for which I would presume (rightly or wrongly) Madeira is picking up the tab. I understand people need to be rescued in life or death situations but all those resources because they got lost….

    Reply

    1. Be happy that you will never need any resources like this. Better stay at home, watch TV and don´t smoke or drive a car. On the other hand, most of the accidents happen at home….
      By the way, hiking isn´t canyoning. Be sure the group the article is about is experienced, otherwise they would not have com to Madeira for canyoning.
      And: I prefer people call the rescue before they get in danger of health or life. Even if they “only” have get lost.

      Reply

      1. They were so experienced they got lost – irresponsible people also attempt canyoning but you seem to know they must have been experienced (were you one of them by any chance?). I think you are being a bit childish with your comment to be honest as I am simply pointing out that these rescues must be really expensive and I think people should have some type of insurance cover to repay Madeira for their rescue. I don’t see anything wrong with that.

        Reply

  2. To Elizabeth McKenna
    I been hiking for many years and I know very well the Madeira trails and like I said main times Madeira hiking isn’t for everyone or faint of heart.Madeira hiking is very demanding and people need be very careful when hiking their and paying attention to the terrain that can be very yet and slippery and many times you are hiking in the hedge of the cliffs and mountains and people need to have careful . And more important if people never did any type of hiking and cant handle long demanding hiking they should chose something small that they can manage to handle and not to put their health at risk , And above all not to divert themselves from the trail and not take selfies in the hedge of the cliffs mountains and levadas .

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: