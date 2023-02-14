Strong wind begins to disturb air traffic at Madeira Airport

The wind, which in the last hour has increased in intensity and started to blow strongly from the Northeast (gusts of up to 64 km/h) in the catchment area of ​​Madeira International Airport, is beginning to disturb air traffic to Madeira.

In the last minutes, a Finnair plane, coming from Helsinki, and another from TUI, coming from Frankfurt, aborted their attempts to approach the Santa Cruz runway, after a little wait these flights eventually landed.

But its not good news as the Paris Orly flight has diverted, and EasyJet from Porto is still trying to land.

This is not looking good for tomorrow at the airport, where I think we could see many planes not landing, so if you travel tomorrow be prepared. Thursday evening and Friday could also be a problem, but we need to keep an eye on the weather as its changing constantly.

