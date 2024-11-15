Civil Protection recommends caution with forecast of bad weather

Madeira’s Civil Protection has just issued reinforced recommendations to the population “in light of the warnings now issued”, with the public service reiterating “the alert” for the recommendations and protection of the population.

Most of this comes down to common sense , and we know the worst of the weather is going to be on the west of the island. There could well be some flash flooding, and situations can change very quickly with this kind of weather event.

So, these are the recommendations:

Whenever possible, avoid traveling to areas affected by this type of weather situation.

Do not walk through areas with dilapidated buildings, due to the risk of collapse.

Pay attention to erected structures (scaffolding, awnings, tents, roofs), which could be affected by stronger gusts of wind, as well as possible falling trees.

Adopt defensive driving, reducing speed and taking special care with the possible formation of sheets of water;

Ensure that rainwater drainage systems are unblocked and that inert materials and other objects that could be dragged or create obstacles to the free flow of water are removed;

The risks posed by these conditions to road and foot routes, especially in mountainous areas, exposed slopes and coastal areas, are therefore advised to take special care in activities during the period in which the warning is in force.

Damage to mounted or suspended infrastructure;

Pay attention to weather information and instructions from Civil Protection and Security Forces.

“Finally”, Civil Protection reminds, “we inform that on the website www.procivmadeira.pt and in the APP ‘Prociv Madeira’, information regarding the evolution of the meteorological situation is kept permanently updated, in conjunction with the Funchal Meteorological Observatory”.

