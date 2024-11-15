Friday FotoTobi Hughes·15th November 2024Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Joanna Boulton for this photo of the christmas tree arriving outside the Forum Shopping this week. The decorationa are going up in Funchal now at a great pace ready for the switch on 1st December. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related