International Night of Bats at the Cristo Rei Viewpoint

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) announced today that it will resume the celebrations alluding to the International Bat Night, after a two-year break.

To mark the occasion, celebrated on August 27, the organisation, in collaboration with the company Madeira Fauna & Flora, will promote an initiative at the Cristo Rei Viewpoint, in Garajau (Caniço).

The action takes place at 10:30 pm and aims to “make known to all those interested a little more about the importance of these mammals that also inhabit our Region”, says the IFCN in a press release.

There will be a brief explanation on the characteristics, habits and behaviors of bats and the participants (about 50) will also have the opportunity to hear the echolocation emitted by these animals, through the use of ultrasound detectors, according to the same note.

From Diário Notícias

