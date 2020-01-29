he National Geographic magazine came to Madeira, more specifically to the Funchal Cathedral, where it accompanied and praised the Cathedral restoration project. ‘A treasure in Funchal that does not need a secret map’ is the title used by António Luís Campos in this visit to the Region, which materialized in an article that highlights, among many other things, the work carried out in terms of repainting this place of worship and which it even gave rise to a particular observation: “Who knew that a restoration project could have a plot worthy of an episode of ‘CSI’?”.

“In the past, in order to find treasures, it was necessary to extract from a chest a secret map, yellowed by the years, where the place would be marked by an X. In Madeira, it is simpler. Just ask for the Sé ”, you can read in the introductory note of this report accompanied by several images captured by António Luís Campos, which also adds the fact that“ about five hundred years after its conception, the paintings of the altarpiece of the Sé do Funchal ” return “to gain liveliness” and where “lost details, covered by the smoke of the candles, the sea and the passage of time” are rediscovered.

You can read the full article by clicking here or visiting www.nationalgeographic.sapo.pt

From Diário Notícias