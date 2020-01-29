MUBi – Association for Urban Mobility in Bicycles, sent a note to the editorial staff congratulating the Regional Government of the Azores for having, in a Regulatory Decree published this Monday, January 27, 2020, defined the legal framework for the allocation of incentives for the acquisition of bicycles with electrical assistance for daily commuting, similar to what has happened at the national level since 2019.

“This incentive is part of a broader regional program to encourage electric mobility, reduce pollutant emissions from the transport system, de-carbonise the economy and combat climate change”, he explains.

But on the same subject, in Madeira, MUBi writes that “the Budget of the Autonomous Region of Madeira for 2020, approved last week, also includes an incentive program for electric mobility (PRIME-RAM: Incentive Program for Electricity) Electric Mobility in the Autonomous Region of Madeira) “, but stresses that the same document does not clarify its application to electrically assisted bicycles,” it is now up to the members of the Regional Government responsible for the areas of finance and transport to define the conditions and terms from the program”.

Now, in a clarification note sent to our editorial staff, the Regional Directorate of Economy and Land Transport (DRETT) clarifies that “the contributions and concerns expressed by the MUBI Association are issues that the Regional Government also takes into account and, for this reason, has already safeguarded in the new Electric Mobility Incentives Regulation that will be in force during 2020 “.

DRETT also informs that “the Regulation will, in due course, be published, under the terms of an Ordinance, to which we will give due disclosure”.

This will be great for in and around Funchal, and even further out, I will be happy to see how this works and give it a try.

From JM