Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

This has really made me mad and think it’s unbelievable, is there something they are not telling us on the island.?????

Madeira’s beaches are expected to be closed until mid-September due to the pandemic of covid-19 disease. The confirmation was forwarded to the DIÁRIO by the Mayor of Funchal, Miguel Silva Gouveia, after requesting clarification on a circular sent yesterday by IASaúde to all regional municipalities.

Following this note from IASaúde – which informs that events with crowds of people will have to be canceled or postponed until 90 working days after the end of the state of emergency – the presidents of the various regional municipalities requested a meeting with the Madeira Health Authority to several clarifications.

And some mayors, such as those from Calheta, Ponta do Sol and Funchal – Carlos Teles, Célia Pessegueiro and Miguel Silva Gouveia, respectively – questioned whether these guidelines apply to beaches, since they are places where many people gather and, “If there is no change”, explained Miguel Silva Gouveia, the indications are the ban.

These issues arose at a time when the beaches were being regularised, both  sand and pebble beaches, in order to be prepared for the bathing season. If the orders are for closing, these jobs will not be carried out, as it would be unnecessary expense.

The possibility was raised of allowing the opening of some bathing complexes with limited entrances, to safeguard the required social distance, but this possibility has not been closed. Especially because it will not be possible to carry out on all beaches, since not all of them have entry control and their size would require complex logistics.

As the state of emergency should be extended until 2 May and the indication is to postpone situations that bring masses of people together up to 90 working days after that state, the beaches should open at the end of the second week of September.

Previous ArticleTHE STATE OF EMERGENCY RENEWAL APPROVED IN THE ASSEMBLY OF THE REPUBLIC
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

Related Posts

19 Responses

  1. Clifford Reply

    I guess they are trying to be safe not sorry, these are difficult decisions to make

  2. Robin Watson Reply

    Toby, as I was saying in my response to your earlier post, I think this is an overreaction. If other countries in Europe in far worse situations than here are already planning for phase 2, why this decision here? With no tourists here why can’t we go to the beaches? The island will be virus free so what’s the problem?

  3. Paul Reply

    What a load of hockshit.. If people are going to supermarkets…keeping distance… The same could be done for beaches… I go down beaches every summer always roughly about 5 meters from anyone else…if the case of September only then it should be also flights coming into Madeira from anywhere… even Lisbon.. That way once all these people who have had the virus should be better in the next 5weeks and no chance of bringing into the island since no flights.. There should not be a problem…

  4. Emily De-Sousa Reply

    I am also amazed at this decision and feel that the goodwill of people in abiding by the current lockdown is going to be severely tested, with many people rebelling and saying enough is enough.

    For a lot of people, I imagine what has kept them going through the past weeks of lockdown is the thought of getting out in the summer, lying on the beach and swimming in the sea. With this now seemingly taken away, people will begin to feel they are actually being punished, especially when they are reading recent stories in the news of Ronaldo enjoying a trip to a football museum and football teams planning to start training again.

    And if they keep the beaches shut, what about the other open spaces, the parks, gardens and levadas, as surely the same could be said about people congregating in parks for picnics etc.

    I really am beginning to think that some of the conspiracy theories I have been reading about might have some truth to them and it certainly does seem as though hysteria is beginning to get in the way of clear thinking.

  5. M Reply

    People are saying the government is going to extreme measures….well maybe it has it’s reasons. Ever heard of the phrase “too good to be true”?

  6. Antje Escher Reply

    It will be a big Problem, when the beaches are closed!! Many People in Madeira have Small Restaurants and Bars like at Prahina Beach! They are in Danger of losing the basic for the existance! I think, the beaches are not the biggest Problem! My opinion is, that this would be a big mistake, to close Beaches😕

  7. Noel Reply

    I think they are trying to dissuade all the Madeirans in the diaspora and foreign tourists from planning to come here in August as they normally do. Come July they can relax the restriction if everything is tight. Right now Madeira is the safest place in the world and It only takes one undiagnosed assymptomatic covid carrier to put us all at risk. So far the tight controls have kept us safe so let’s not press for them to be relaxed till the crazy world looks a bit clearer.

    • Tobi Hughes Reply

      They need to keep the two weeks quarantine, that is a fact. But if there are no cases on the island then we could return to normality.

  8. Uwe H. Preuss Reply

    How about Porto Santo beach? Will they also close it till September? Why??

  9. Garry Reply

    Probably it’s time to prepare posters and take to the streets, as the complete outrage of fools in power begins. Today, they tried not to let me and my wife go to Continente in Ribeiro Brava, the guard said that I could only go to the store when my wife left him. There was no line to the store at all! I called the store manager and demanded to show the restriction written on paper for a two-person shopping visit. She naturally didn’t have it. She did not have a badge. I asked for a book for complaints. She was not given to me. Then we went to the store and told them to call the police, since we will not obey them and they infringe on our rights. When we left half an hour later, of course there was no police. When fools are given power, it’s scary. We must fight for our rights, not only in words but in deeds – by organizing various actions in order to show the government that they must reckon with the rights of people.

    • Tobi Hughes Reply

      No problem for two in a car, I have been stopped a few times with the both of us in the car, so the police are clearly in the wrong.

    • Maurice Reed Reply

      Now police and local authorities/governments are flexing their muscles it could be a struggle reversing the situation. Ultimately, mass protests may be required.

  10. G Reply

    Given that there have been several days without new cases, some of which were consecutive, and the percentage increase of new cases has been going down daily, with no uncontrolled local transmission, this seems excessive. Ban large gatherings and postpone festivals/events? Makes sense, perhaps. Close natural open spaces for months? This seems counterproductive, since the small percentage of people who have complications almost always have them due to compromised immunity, usually due to chronic health conditions. You know what also compromises your immunity? Lifestyle factors, not just diet and sleep, but also getting a decent amount of aerobic exercise (walking, which is relaxing and not stressful to your body) in open spaces and sunlight to stimulate the production of Vitamin D in our skin, which has been the preferred way (rather than food) evolutionarily speaking. If people are walking and keeping their distance, what is the problem exactly? If anything, people would be keeping themselves healthy and therefore be far less likely to require state resources and hospitals to be treated because they most likely would not have the severe complications seen in a minority of cases. I wish there were more discussion of improving one’s immunity and controlling diabetes (for example) through carb control, stress reduction, exercise and open air, instead of trying to lock everything down for months because a significant portion of the population is already chronically ill and at risk. This is an important aspect of the issue that is not being discussed sufficiently worldwide. You can drastically improve your immunity within weeks by living healthily. That should be the priority.

I love to read your comments, so please leave them below.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.