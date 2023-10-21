Rain at Pico do Areeiro Reached Red Level

The rain recorded today in Areeiro has already reached red warning level. Between 09:00 and 15:00, the Chão do Areeiro climatological station recorded an accumulated rainfall of 62.1 liters per square meter (mm), a value that meets the IPMA criteria for issuing a red warning (> 60 mm/6h). Note that more than 50 mm of this value occurred in the afternoon.

For the 1-hour interval (until 3:00 pm.), the extreme precipitation in this station, located at more than 1500 meters above sea level, was 26.6 mm, a value that corresponds to the orange warning in force (until 6:00 pm ).

In the last hour (15:00) four other stations had recorded precipitation values ​​for yellow warning. Cases of Pico Alto (16.6 mm/1h and 43.7 mm/6h), Pico do Areeiro (14.3 mm/1h), Santo da Serra (11.6 mm/1h) and Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Low (11.3 mm/1h).

In relation to the wind, which in Chão do Areeiro has already recorded gusts of up to 111 km/h, it has also been blowing, especially on the south coast of Madeira Island and in Porto Santo.

In the last hour there were several records consistent with meteorological warnings. In the ‘orange’, in addition to Areeiro, there were also gusts recorded in Cancela/SRPC (98 km/h), in Ponta do Pargo (94 km/h), and in Santa Cruz/airport (91 km/h). In yellow was the wind that blew in Pico Alto (92 km/h), Ponta do Sol/lugar de Baixo (81 km/h), Porto Santo (77 km/h), and in Funchal/Lido (73 km/h ).

A break in the wind has let a few flights land in the last hour.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...