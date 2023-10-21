Depression Bernard causes gusts of up to 120 km/h and stirs waters in Madeira

The Bernard depression, which this Saturday, October 21st, is centered north of the Madeira archipelago, is gradually moving east towards the southern region of the Portuguese continent, reports Instituto Português do Mar e da Atmosfera (IPMA).

In Madeira, Storm Bernard has affected the intensity of the wind, with gusts of up to 100 km/h, which can reach up to 120 km/h in the highlands, and the sea agitation with strong waves, which can reach a significant height of 5 at 7 meters.

The wind is expected to weaken from Sunday morning.

From Diário Notícias