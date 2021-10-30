Surprises at the end of the year

The New Year’s Eve fireworks show will have surprises. The secretary of tourism and culture guarantees that the idea is to take advantage of the orography of Funchal’s amphitheater. This year there are around a million euros to invest in the December 31 show.

It’s already Guaranteed the little huts along Avenida Arriaga, and the Amusement Park and Circus on the front of Funchal. Christmas Market night, probably the most busiest night of the year in Funchal and held on December 23rd, is still under review.

Meanwhile in Funchal all the Christmas lights and decorations are starting to go up.

A couple of photos I took yesterday.

Like this: Like Loading...