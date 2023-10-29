Rain has already reached ‘red level’ in the mountains of Funchal

The rain that has been falling since the early hours of the morning has already reached red warning levels, for an accumulation of 6 hours, in the mountains of Funchal. Namely in Chão do Areeiro, which between 03:00 and 09:00 accumulated more than 80 liters per square meter (mm), while in Pico Alto the extreme rainfall accumulated in the same period of time exceeds 60 mm.

With particular incidence on the south coast and mountainous regions, precipitation values ​​(until 09:00) are also consistent with the orange warning criteria, in force until 15:00, in four other climatological stations in the IPMA network in the Region, namely Pico do Areeiro (57.2 mm/6h), Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo (55.9 mm/6h), Prazeres (55.7 mm/6h) and Quinta Grande (48.2 mm/6h). Within an hour, an orange warning level was reached in Chão do Areeiro (38.5 mm/1h), Pico Alto (25.6 mm/1h) and Pico do Areeiro (22.2 mm/1h).

From Diário Notícias

