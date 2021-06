So I woke this morning with the news my return flight on June 21st has been cancelled. This is a flight with BA from Heathrow.

Many of you had already let me know your easyjet flights were being cancelled, and Jet2 have put their date to restart back to July 1st.

I have managed to change my flight, which was a lot easier than I expected to June 23rd as there seems nothing before then. I expect they are waiting for the next announcements on June 21st.