  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Madeira marks today, at the Funchal Vaccination Centre, the milestone of the first 100,000 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 administered.

The moment should happen between 11 and 11:30.

To date, 159,999 vaccines have been administered.

From Jornal Madeira

%d bloggers like this: