MADEIRA REACHES 100,000 FIRST DOSES OF VACCINE TODAYTobi Hughes6th June 2021394 viewsMadeira News2 Comments Madeira marks today, at the Funchal Vaccination Centre, the milestone of the first 100,000 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 administered. The moment should happen between 11 and 11:30. To date, 159,999 vaccines have been administered. From Jornal Madeira