Vitória Teles, 15, has been missing for about a week in Tabua.

The young woman’s mother says she is desperate about the situation and asks anyone who finds her to contact the Public Security Police or call 967 745 877.

The girl is institutionalized and so far there is no sign of her whereabouts.

The last time she was seen, the young woman was wearing shorts and a white shirt.

This is not the first time the minor has disappeared.

From Diário Notícias

