There are currently 310 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM. There are 11 imported cases and 299 of local transmission.

There are still another 153 recovering, with the Region having 2,494 active cases, of which 134 are imported and 2,360 are of local transmission.

31 people are in hospital, including two that are in ICU.

