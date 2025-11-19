‘Fazenda Sá’ inaugurated today in São Martinho

The new ‘Fazenda Sá’ will be inaugurated today at 11 am in São Martinho, next to the eastern side of the Repsol gas station and opposite the Tourigalo restaurant.

The event, which will be attended by the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, marks the realization of one of the greatest dreams of Jorge de Sá, who recently passed away and conceived this project as part of the legacy he leaves to the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

With approximately 20,000 m², ‘Fazenda Sá’ was created with the purpose of valuing and promoting the agricultural tradition of Madeira, offering visitors an authentic experience of contact with the countryside. The space has a plantation of 1,600 coffee plants, which occupies nearly half of the cultivated area, in a direct tribute to the origins of the Sá Group, whose history began in 1956 with the ‘Pretinha dos Cafés’ shop.

In addition to coffee cultivation, visitors will find a wide variety of fruit trees and a selection of animals typical of Madeiran farms, including cows, goats, sheep, chickens, pigs, ducks, dogs and cats.

Conceived as an educational and inclusive farm, ‘Fazenda Sá’ will now be open to residents and tourists, offering leisure activities and educational initiatives dedicated to the environment, agriculture, and animal welfare.

The entire space was designed to ensure full accessibility for people with reduced mobility, making it an example of inclusion in the region’s tourism and cultural offerings.

“We are convinced that this new space will be an important tourist and educational attraction in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, worthy of the appreciation and recognition of all,” emphasizes the Sá Group.

From Diário Notícias

