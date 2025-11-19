The TVDE sector is being prevented from dropping off passengers at cruise ships in the region, according to an association complaint.

The National Association of TVDE Movement (ANM-TVDE), through its national vice-president and president of the Madeira Regional Delegation, Valter Pereira, denounces, in a statement, a situation that it considers “serious” and that is affecting TVDE operators in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

“In recent weeks, ride-hailing drivers have been prevented from dropping off passengers near cruise ship areas, forcing customers to be dropped off up to 2 km away from their selected and paid destination on digital platforms,” it states, indicating that this limitation, “besides lacking legal basis, causes significant disruption to passengers, who have filed complaints directly with the platforms due to the forced failure to meet the destination point.”

The Association also indicates that, as a consequence, the platforms have been proceeding with the full refund of the amounts charged, even when the service was performed within the limitations imposed locally, thus leaving several drivers and operators seriously harmed. “These financial losses, associated with the negative impact on driver ratings, compromise the sustainability of many professionals who depend exclusively on this activity,” it pointed out.

The ANM-TVDE considers this situation discriminatory and contrary to the principle of free competition, especially in a region with a strong tourist vocation like Madeira. “Preventing normal access for legally regulated services to the cruise terminal harms not only the work of professionals, but also the quality of the tourist experience, affecting the image of the region,” it denounces.

The Association emphasizes that the TVDE sector is legal, regulated, and overseen by IMT and ANSR, contributing significantly to local mobility, tourism, and the regional economy. “Imposing arbitrary limitations on passenger drop-off constitutes a violation of users’ rights to choose and the right of professionals to carry out their activity,” it underlines.

ANM-TVDE requests urgent intervention from regional and national authorities to clarify and correct this situation, ensuring that all operators — TVDE and other transport sector operators — can work under equitable conditions, respecting legislation and passenger rights.

The association emphasizes that it will continue to closely monitor the issue, gathering evidence, supporting affected operators, and considering requesting intervention from the competent regulatory bodies should this scenario persist.

From Jornal Madeira

