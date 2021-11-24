VACCINES FOR CHILDREN ARE EXPECTED TO ARRIVE IN MADEIRA ON DECEMBER 20TH

Regional Health Secretary reinforces that international entities and experts are recommending the vaccination of children.

The arrival in Madeira of vaccines for children between five and eleven years of age should take place on December 20, according to Pedro Ramos, at a press conference this Wednesday.

7,500 doses of Pfizer should arrive, which will be administered according to a system of priorities. It should be noted that the universe of individuals in the age group in question in the archipelago is 14,715.

The interval between taking the two doses of vaccine will also be 21 days.

Special spaces will be prepared in the vaccination centers for the inoculation of children between five and 11 years old. The waiting period after taking the vaccine will be different from the 30 minutes that happens with adults.

From Jornal Madeira

