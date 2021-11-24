Madeira will register more than 100 cases of covid-19

Madeira will register more than 100 cases of covid-19Tobi Hughes·24th November 2021Madeira News The information was provided by Pedro Ramos at the press conference taking place today. Pedro Ramos has just announced that Madeira will have, today, more than 100 cases of covid-19. There are 108 active transmission chains at the moment. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related