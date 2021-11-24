Road gives way in Camacha

Road gives way in CamachaTobi Hughes·24th November 2021Madeira News A landslide that occurred on Rua da Nogueira, in Camacha, caused part of the road to give way this morning. According to a witness, there was even minor damage in some houses, but there was no record of injuries. From Diário Notícias Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related