Road gives way in Camacha

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

A landslide that occurred on Rua da Nogueira, in Camacha, caused part of the road to give way this morning.

According to a witness, there was even minor damage in some houses, but there was no record of injuries.

From Diário Notícias

