NRP Sagres arrived this morning in Porto do Funchal, where, as reported, it will be open to visitors. They take place on the 30th and 31st of July between 10 am and 12 pm, between 1 pm and 6 pm and then from 8 pm to 10 pm.

The mythical ship Sagres sets sail from the Port of Funchal on August 1st.

It should be noted that the ship arrived at 9:00 am after having been at anchor all day yesterday in Porto Santo.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...