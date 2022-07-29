Friday FotoTobi Hughes·29th July 2022Madeira News Thanks to Laura Swash for this photo from Porto Santo. My family on holiday, dwarfed by the basalt columns at Pico de Ana Ferreira, Porto Santo. This island is so much more than its beach 😁 Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related