Selfie Sunday

Selfie SundayTobi Hughes·12th December 2021Madeira NewsSelfie Sunday Thanks to Nicky for this photo. Here’s a selfie of my husband Jan. This was taken at the drive in view point along the north coast road near Seixal. I think it’s Miradouro do Veu da Noiva. A favourite stop off for us. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related