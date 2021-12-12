Selfie Sunday

Thanks to Nicky for this photo.

Here’s a selfie of my husband Jan. This was taken at the drive in view point along the north coast road near Seixal. I think it’s Miradouro do Veu da Noiva. A favourite stop off for us.

