MADEIRA REGISTERS TODAY 118 NEW CASES OF COVID-19, ANNOUNCED PEDRO RAMOS

At the conference taking place this afternoon at the Regional Health Department, regional secretary Pedro Ramos said that Madeira has today 118 new cases of covid-19.

At the moment, the Region will have 876 active and 161 active chains. Funchal is the county with the most active cases, followed by Câmara de Lobos.

On the occasion, the government official revealed that 40% of the currently active cases in Madeira were known thanks to rapid antigen tests.

Vaccines targeted at children aged 5 to 11 years arrived in the Region around 5:30 pm today.

About 12 thousand doses as advertised, and vaccination will start on 14th December.

At the press conference, Pedro Ramos announced that 17% of the resident population has already received the booster (third dose), including 50% of health professionals, that is, about 3,000.

The regional secretary of Health also said that 82% of adolescents between 12 and 17 years old are already vaccinated at this time in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, with two doses.

Like this: Like Loading...