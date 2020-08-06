The president of the Republic Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa arrived in Porto Santo this afternoon, and was soon taking a swim in the ocean.

The President enjoyed a refreshing swim in the 24° clear waters along the 9km of golden sand coastline.

Many Madeirans also holidaying on the island were please to see the president, and he was happy to take selfies with them all the sea front.

The President also urges all Portugues to take a holiday in Porto Santo at any time of the year, saying its a great all year round destination.