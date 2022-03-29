Ryanair has already started operations in Madeira

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

So how long do we think Ryanair wifh last in Madeira? Take the poll below, and leave a comment if you wish.

Below From Diário Notícias

The two inaugural Ryanair flights departing from Madeira are already in the air.

Both coincided with a delay of 7 minutes in relation to the scheduled time. The flight to Nuremberg, the first, took off at 06:27, and the flight to Porto, the inaugural domestic flight, departed at 06:57.

Upon arrival, the first flight of this operation departs from Lisbon and must land approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled time (08:30 am).

Tobi Hughes

6 Responses

  2. Ryanair tried to charge a friend of ours £1 to use the toilet. When she refused and threatened to wet the seat the cabin crew backed down. I’d rather not go anywhere if Ryanair was the only airline.

  3. If Ryanair was the only option I’d never return to Madeira. Monopolies don’t work. Ask Prestwick Airport.

  4. Ryanair would only be my choice if I was very desperate They treat people like cattle, the seats are very uncomfortable and the end price is not that much different to other airlines at times! If you are on a 1 or 2 hour flight maybe you might be prepared to put up with them but three and a half to 4 hours noway.! It would spoil you holiday before you start. If some people are OK with all of this good luck to them.

  5. I suppose one positive is that this might bring a greater concentration of younger tourists, something Madeira has an errrr reputation of not cultivating so well? There aren’t boozy beach bars, never gonna be, so I doubt it goes too chavy. No nightclubs so it won’t compete with Ibiza. Intrepid nature-fuelled backpackers?

  6. Matt, Plenty of bars clubs restaurants cafes nature and hiking something for everyone in Madeira don’t knock it ! Ryanair will do well bringing in much need tourism of all ages.

