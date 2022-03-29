Ryanair has already started operations in Madeira

So how long do we think Ryanair wifh last in Madeira? Take the poll below, and leave a comment if you wish.

Below From Diário Notícias

The two inaugural Ryanair flights departing from Madeira are already in the air.

Both coincided with a delay of 7 minutes in relation to the scheduled time. The flight to Nuremberg, the first, took off at 06:27, and the flight to Porto, the inaugural domestic flight, departed at 06:57.

Upon arrival, the first flight of this operation departs from Lisbon and must land approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled time (08:30 am).

