TWO TOURISTS ARE IN DANGER ON A CLIFF IN THE MOUNTAINS OF SÃO VICENTE

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Let’s hope these people get a nice big fine, as they are obviously off any recommended route, and their plain stupidity should cost them.

14 men and 3 vehicles are taking part in the rescue operation.

The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters mountain rescue and rescue team will carry out a complicated rescue and rescue operation for two tourists who were “trapped” on a cliff, more than 200 meters from a stream, in a place where there are no footpaths.

According to JM, the BVM team specialized in this type of operations is already on its way to the place where it will carry out the rescue operation, in a place where access is almost impossible, as confided to JM a source from the Regional Civil Protection Service .

The two tourists who have been lost since yesterday and spent the night in the mountains were located in the early hours of this Saturday afternoon, after having given the alert to 112.

A team from the Forest Police and the São Vicente Volunteer Firefighters are still operational.
However, due to the location where they are and the danger that this operation entails, the SRPC chose to hand over the mission to the BVM mountain rescue and relief team, which is on its way to the area that is close to the fajã dos Rodrigues, a pedestrian trail in Sao Vicente.

Photo from Diário Notícias.

 

Tobi Hughes

2 Responses

  1. this is becoming a weekly event…enforce visitor insurance cover to repay all the costs of such stupidity and any ensuing medical treatments… something like skiing insurance and sports insurance elsewhere.

    Reply

    1. I don’t see why all visitors should be forced to pay insurance for fools like this, but perhaps insurance should be demanded by those going on those walks, and perhaps entrance gates where they have to show proof.

      However, once it’s known that the full costs of rescues have to be repaid, or these fools are not allowed to leave the island, it might put them off.

      Accidents can happen of course, but these people – and others – going ‘off-piste’ so to speak deliberately, MUST be made to pay and be prosecuted.
      They are putting the lives of these rescuers at risk!
      It’s appalling!

      I love the island, and can’t wait to hopefully return next year after 3years, but hate to hear about such foolish behaviour!

      I bet these people are young – who don’t accept any responsibility for their actions.
      They should be left where they are – and learn a lesson in my personal opinion!

      Reply

