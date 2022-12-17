End of the year brings seven ships to the Port of Funchal

APRAM – Administration of the Ports of the Autonomous Region of Madeira SA is promoting Madeira, as a cruise destination and a “magic destination” for the Christmas and New Year Festivities, to the international press. The promotion strategy arises from the title awarded by the World Cruise Awards – ‘Madeira, Best Cruise Destination 2022’.

The chairman of the board of directors of APRAM, Paula Cabaço, points out that “New Year’s Eve continues to be a great event for Madeira and the night of December 31st is the day when the bay of Funchal has the most ships in port”.

According to APRAM, for this New Year’s Eve seven ships are expected to be in port and another still subject to confirmation. They are Mein Schiff Herz, Marella Explorer, Queen Victoria, Borealis, AIDAstella, Aurora and Vasco da Gama. The list, says the Ports Administration, “may still increase”.

The digital campaign that is still running has also focused on the North American market, since from January to November this year, 29,729 North Americans visited Madeira on a cruise. In the list of nationalities, they are in third place, after the English and the Germans.

The president of APRAM considers that there is a possibility that the Region will attract more North Americans: “It is a public that loves cruises and Madeira can function as an anchor destination for the North American market. Therefore, the recent article by Porthole, Cruise and Travel on Madeira as the best European cruise destination was very important, drawing attention to Christmas and, fundamentally, New Year’s Eve”.

From Diário Notícias

