Vaccination and testing in Funchal lead to long lines

There is a long queue for vaccination against covid-19 in Funchal, which takes place at this time in the main pavilion of Madeira Tecnopolo. But also many wait for the antigen test.

In what is the largest vaccination center in Madeira, this Friday is marked by another long line of people, especially many looking for the 3rd dose of the vaccine against covid-19. In any case, the waiting time was noted by readers who referred to this situation.

It should be noted that until last week, 423,250 covid-19 vaccines had been administered, numbers that have grown with first doses and that in just the first five days after the announcement of the reinforcement of measures, it took almost 4,000 to make the decision.

As for the tests, after last Friday there was a rush to pharmacies and free testing kiosks, a situation that continued in the following days despite the postponement of the entry into force of the new restrictive measures for this Saturday, the day before that date, the Madeirans are again looking for these tests en masse.

It is recalled that the Government determined that the expiration date of antigen tests was now one week. That is, whoever did it last Friday will have to do another test today.

  1. Hi Tobi,

    4.2 from the Visit Madeira website reads as follows.

    Second Test
    All travellers residing in the territory of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, as well as all Madeiran emigrants, their families, and students attending higher education establishments or in Mobility Programmes, arriving at Madeira and Porto Santo airports, on flights coming from any territory outside Autonomous Region of Madeira, are required to perform a second TRAg screening test for SARS-CoV-2, between the fifth and seventh days after the first test has been performed, while guaranteeing the total compliance with the surveillance and self-reporting of symptoms as well as the COVID-19 preventive measures, within the period between disembarkation and the performance of the second test, until obtaining the negative result of the second test.
    Travellers/tourists, non-residents, who travel to Madeira Islands on a leisure/tourism basis are exempt from this procedure.

    I assume this means that if on holiday you don’t need a second test unless you wish to go to restaurants, night clubs etc. Also notice that from 1st December mainland Portugal requires you to have an antigen test before you embark at your home airport .

    We are intending to come to the Island for two weeks from Bristol airport starting 6th December and to play safe we may travel there on 4th December to have an antigen test at Nuffield Health’s facility. Not an easy journey for us as we live quite a distance from the airport.

    Alan

    Reply

    1. Yes that’s for all people living in Madeira, and emigrants returning. At the monent you jyst need vaccine and weekly tests to use Bars restaurants, ect, and either or for shops and supermarkets.

      Reply

  2. I assume bringing a test already from country of origin could help to cover the first time on Madeira with “no stress”.
    It was not mentioned if this will be accepted, I think but hopefully yes?!

    Reply

