Triple fuel from Pingo Doce today and tomorrow

Triple fuel from Pingo Doce today and tomorrowTobi Hughes·29th March 2022Madeira News A great offer on today and tomorrow for triple fuel from every 40 euros spent in Pingo Doce. This means for every 40 euros spent in Pingo, you will get 6 euros to spend on fuel in BP.