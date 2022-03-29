Triple fuel from Pingo Doce today and tomorrow

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

A great offer on today and tomorrow for triple fuel from every 40 euros spent in Pingo Doce.

This means for every 40 euros spent in Pingo, you will get 6 euros to spend on fuel in BP.

 

